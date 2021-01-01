US weight chain is produced in the USA using \"state of the art\" manufacturing and premium materials. The result is chain with a brighter, more consistent color that lasts longer. Our sun shield UV protection package is the industry leader. Made from DOW chemical's high-density polyethylene gives US weight chain superior strength and finish. High density polyethylene is durable, safe and resistant to many common chemicals. The 2\" link size makes for an effective visual barrier. US Weight US Weight Chain Boss Orange Plastic Safety Chain with Sun Shield UV Resistant Technology - 100 ft | U2351ORG