Chadwick Oval 6 - Person 78.74" Long Dining Set

This stylish and contemporary dining set will be a great choice for al fresco dining in the garden or patio. This wooden garden furniture set will be the focal point of your garden, terrace, or patio. The extendable dining table is made of high-quality acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, which is weather-resistant and durable. The chairs can be adjusted in 5 positions and have a smooth, soft-to-the-touch, weather-resistant textile top, so you can always find the most comfortable seating position. The table and the chairs can be folded to save space when not in use.