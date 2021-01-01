From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHA8989CG-L Reagan 30" Buffet Lamp with Linen Shade by Chapman & Myers Antique Burnished Brass / Crystal Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Visual Comfort CHA8989CG-L Reagan 30" Buffet Lamp with Linen Shade by Chapman & Myers Linden Table Lamp with Linen Shade with Linen Shade Features Designed by Chapman & Myers Linen Shade Requires 1 x 60 watt max, medium (E26) base bulb Dimmable Integrated on/off switch located on cord UL Rated for dry locations 1 Year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 29-3/4" Width: 8" Shade Width (top): 5" Shade Width (bottom): 8" Shade Height: 8-1/2" Electrical Lamping: E26 w/Line Switch Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 Antique Burnished Brass / Crystal