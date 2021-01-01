From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHA8924SBP Balustrade 27" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Crystal Lamps Table Lamps
Visual Comfort CHA8924SBP Balustrade 27" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Balustrade Table Lamp with Silk Box Pleated ShadeFeaturesDesigned by E. F. ChapmanSilk ShadeRequires 1 x 150 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 17" Shade Width (top): 13" Shade Width (bottom): 17" Shade Height: 11"ElectricalLamping: E26 Hi-LoNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Crystal