Visual Comfort CHA8707NP Strie 30" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Aged Iron Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort CHA8707NP Strie 30" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Strie Fluted Column Table Lamp with Natural Paper ShadeFeaturesDesigned by E. F. ChapmanNatural Paper ShadeRequires 1 x 100 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 29.75"Width: 17" Shade Width (top): 9" Shade Width (bottom): 17" Shade Height: 11"ElectricalLamping: E26 Hi-LoNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Aged Iron