Visual Comfort CHA8655NP Orson 33" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Coconut Porcelain Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort CHA8655NP Orson 33" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Orson Balustrade Form Table with Natural Paper ShadeFeaturesDesigned by E. F. Chapman Natural Paper ShadeRequires 1 x 150 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 32.5"Width: 17" Shade Width (top): 16" Shade Width (bottom): 17" Shade Height: 12"ElectricalLamping: E26 DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Coconut Porcelain