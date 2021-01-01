From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHA8188B Dorchester 32" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Antique Burnished Brass Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Visual Comfort CHA8188B Dorchester 32" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Dorchester Club Table Lamp with Black ShadeFeaturesDesigned by E. F. ChapmanBlack ShadeRequires 2 x 40 watt max, candelabra (E12) base bulbsDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 13" Shade Width (top): 8" Shade Width (bottom): 13" Shade Height: 7"ElectricalLamping: E26 Pull ChainNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Antique Burnished Brass