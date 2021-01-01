From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting CH96636 Fleur 36" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting CH96636 Fleur 36" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture includes a synthetic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 125-1/4"Width: 35-1/2"Product Weight: 21.3 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 5419Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 60 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White