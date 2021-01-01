From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting CH96636 Fleur 36" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kuzco Lighting CH96636 Fleur 36" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture includes a synthetic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 125-1/4"Width: 35-1/2"Product Weight: 21.3 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 5419Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 60 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com