From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting CH86232 Cerchio 2 Light 32" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting CH86232 Cerchio 2 Light 32" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 4"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 122-1/2"Width: 31-1/2"Product Weight: 17.5 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 12-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4605 or 6195Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 128 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 50000 Black