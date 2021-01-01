CH6530 Car Speakers 300 Watts of Power Per Pair and 150 Watts Each 65 Inch Full Range 3 Way Sold in Pairs

Cone - Made from polyurethane, the CH6530 6.5 inch car speakers provide a resilient and durable material that can offer great sound with the advantage of long lasting speakers Voice Coil - Our voice coils are able to withstand high temperatures yet maintain its strength and fatigue properties. This gives our speakers the advantage of longer play times with lower weights Surround - Rubber has the ability to endure much punishment without any sign of damage. It complements the whole structure of the speaker by allowing constant abuse where it is most needed, without the wear and tear Basket - The stamped basket offers a strong and rigid platform allowing the listener to hear clean and clear music output Tweeter - A Piezoelectric tweeter is more resistant to overloads and can be used without a crossover due to its electrical property Specs - Impedance: 4 Ohms, Frequency: 100 Hz to 18 kHz, Sensitivity: 90 dB, Dimensions: 96.3 x 6.3 x 2.4, Mounting Depth: 2.1