CH58 Barstool by Carl Hansen - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (CH58-OAK SOAP-SIF 95)

The CH58 Barstool from Carl Hansen is a beautiful and minimalist product that will fit in with a range of kitchen designs. This lightweight and easy to move stool features a metal ring where the user may rest their feet as they sit upon the luxuriously upholstered seat. The legs are crafted out of high-quality wood and have been designed to be thicker in the middle where the most support is needed. Its simple yet fashionable appearance showcases an inviting atmosphere where people can gather, have a drink, and converse. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Oak - Soaped