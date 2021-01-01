From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting CH35903 Mont Blanc 3 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades - 21 Inches Wide Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Vaxcel Lighting CH35903 Mont Blanc 3 Light Single Tier Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades - 21 Inches Wide Vaxcel Lighting CH35903 Three Light Mini Chandelier from the Mont Blanc Collection Features: Aztec bronze with brushed cognac glass shades Satin nickel finish with frosted opal glass shades Includes 3' of chain Includes 9' of lead wire Up lighting Specifications: Height: 26.5" Width: 21" Number of bulbs: 3 (not included) Bulb base: Medium Satin Nickel