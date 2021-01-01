From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting CH314820 Carlisle 20 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier Vintage Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting CH314820 Carlisle 20 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier Celebration is one of the universal languages we all speak. Reminiscent of a champagne glass, Flute features ribbed glass tubes that are set upon softly curved arms and a sophisticated fixture frame.FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelFixture is decorated with crystal shadesSloped ceiling compatible(20) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsFixture includes (9) 12", (3) 6", and (3) 4" downrodsRated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 23-7/8"Minimum Height: 35-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 179-5/8"Width: 36-13/16"Product Weight: 97.4 lbsCanopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 8-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 20Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Vintage Brass