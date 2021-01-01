CH008 Coffee Table by Carl Hansen - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (CH008 OAK WHT OIL 39.4D 18.9)

Elegant and well rounded, the CH008 Coffee Table from Carl Hansen is a coffee table of true diversity. This 1954 Hans Wegner design features a wonderful mid-century minimalism with three tapered legs and a simple round table top. Available in several different diameters and table heights, the CH008 Coffee Table showcases a true diversity. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Brown. Finish: Oak - White oil