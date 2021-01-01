Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill

Advertisement
COOKING POWER: Four 11, 000 BTU burners provide a total 44, 000 BTUs of cooking power COOKING SPACE: The grill is equipped with 443 square inch of cooking space with an additional 167 square inch warming rack CAST IRON GRATES: Heavy-duty cast iron cooking grates are great for retaining heat PREP SPACE: Two 18" x 13" side tables provide ample space for food prep CONSTRUCTION: Stainless Steel lid and control panel. Actual product may vary from images shown due to product enhancement. INCLUDED FEATURES: Grill utilizes drip tray to collect grease and drippings. 4-foot LP hose to connect the grill and the 20lb propane tank (propane not included). WARRANTY: 3-year limited warranty