Comfty CFTYBF037H Chairs, Black

LEATHER UPHOLSTERY: This outstanding office chair with arms has an upholstered back and seat cushion made of soothing and stain resistant polyurethane bonded leather. CUSHIONED SEAT: Our desk chair comes with a 1.57” thick cushioned seat (19.29” x 19.29”) perfect for hours of sitting. With a weight capacity of 264 lbs., this executive chair is built for comfort and made to last. EASY HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT: Enjoy a wide range of height adjustment (40.55” – 43.7”) with this comfy desk chair. Weighing 21.58 lbs., you can easily situate at your office’s comfortable surroundings. FIXED ARMRESTS: Enjoy the ease of strategically placed fixed armrests on this black leather computer chair. Expansive back dimensions (19.29” x 24.41”) offer the relief you deserve! STABLE 5-BLADE SWIVEL BASE: This fantastic office chair executive has a 5-blade swivel base with dual wheel casters for truly optimal positioning.