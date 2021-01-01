From quoizel
Quoizel CFT9364 Clift 1 Light 65" Tall Boom Arm Floor Lamp with Linen Fabric Shade Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Floor Lamps Boom Arm Lamps
Quoizel CFT9364 Clift 1 Light 65" Tall Boom Arm Floor Lamp with Linen Fabric Shade The Clift Collection is the ideal design for task lighting. The base features a pivoting arm and shade that can be adjusted to suit your lighting needs. The contemporary Brushed Nickel or Classic Oiled Rubbed Bronze finish balances well with the sharp white linen shade.Features:Linen fabric shadeLamp body made of steelRequires (1) medium (E26) base bulb up to 75 watts - Not IncludedHigh / low base switchRated for installation and use in dry locations onlyDimensions:Height: 65"Depth: 12.5"Width: 41"Cord Length: 144"Shade Height: 8.25"Shade Top Diameter: 12"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: A19Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Voltage: 120v Boom Arm Lamps Oil Rubbed Bronze