Quoizel CFN1405 Crofton 5 Light 108" Wide LED Track Kit with Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Rail Lighting Kits Kits

Quoizel CFN1405 Crofton 5 Light 108" Wide LED Track Kit with Glass Shades The functionality of the Crofton Track Light combines great style with versatility. The pivoting heads match the circular base and work perfectly with the etched glass shades. The integrated LED technology is in line with today’s lighting solutions.FeaturesMade from a new weather resistant outdoor composite material known as Costal ArmourFor use with Track systemsConstructed from durable metalsIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsFixture comes with a 5 year finish and 10 year electrical component warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 108"Depth: 5"Cord Length: 6"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2600Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 25 wattsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRI Kits Brushed Nickel