DALS Lighting CFLEDSQ14 Indoor/Outdoor 14" Wide LED Square Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 3000K & 1600 Lumens Satin Nickel Outdoor Lighting Ceiling

DALS Lighting CFLEDSQ14 Indoor/Outdoor 14" Wide LED Square Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 3000K & 1600 Lumens This flush mount was designed with clean lines and to provide uniform illumination. This luminaire is built exclusively for LED and can be installed inside or outside. This ceiling mount is easy to install and also has a matching round version. Features Features Edge-lit technology Aluminum construction with frosted lens Can be ceiling or wall mounted - Sloped ceiling compatible Dimmable with most Electronic Low Voltage dimmers Installs on a standard 4" octagonal junction box ETL rated for wet locations Available in 6", 10", and 14" configurations Energy Star certified ADA compliant Covered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Width: 14" Depth: 14" Height: 1" Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1600 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Wattage: 26 watts Voltage: 120 Average Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Satin Nickel