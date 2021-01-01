DALS Lighting CFLEDR10-SN 10" Round Indoor/Outdoor LED Flush Mount, Satin Nickel

Overview. Our LED flush mounts incorporate Edge-Lit technology, eliminating hot spots or glare. This flush mount project a smooth 360-degree widespread warm white light of 3000K. Suitable for wet locations. Outdoor approved to make this flush mount suitable for patio, balcony, bathroom, kitchen, and exterior lighting. Its aluminum construction will keep it durable and weatherproof. Dimmable. This 10" round flush mount has an integrated dimmable driver. Energy Efficient. This ceiling light is 1200lm, 80+ CRI, and 17W. Its superior LED performance can last up to 50 000+ hours. With its low power consumption, you save more energy costs than traditional incandescent bulbs while being eco-friendly. Customer Support. Our team is here to help! If you have any questions about the lights, please feel free to contact us. ♻️Our packaging is recyclable♻️, Manufacturer: DALS Lighting