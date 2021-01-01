From dainolite
Dainolite CFLED-6016 Single Light 16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Glass Shade Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Dainolite CFLED-6016 Single Light 16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Glass Shade Features:Includes glass round shadeIncludes (1) 19 watt Integrated LED moduleDimmable with appropriate dimming switchIncludes 5 year manufacturer warrantyUL listed for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 4.5"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 19wWattage: 19wVoltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Lumens: 1600Average Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Satin Chrome