AFX CFF111600L30D1 Capri Single Light 11" Wide 3000K LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
AFX CFF111600L30D1 Capri Single Light 11" Wide 3000K LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes an acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable down to 10% with a 150W 2-wire (Triac) or electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer (dimmer sold separately)ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 11"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 1.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1600Adjustable Color Temperature: 3000K, 3500K, 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 17 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White