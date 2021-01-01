Altru Print CF081-67905-MK-AP (CD644-67906, CE484A) Deluxe Maintenance Kit for HP Color Laserjet M551 (110V) Includes Fuser (RM1-4955, RM1-8154).

Compatibility - Altru Print Deluxe Maintenance Kit is compatible with HP Part #'s; CE484A, RM1-4955, RM1-8154, CC519-67901, CC519-67919, CF081-67905, CD644-67906, CC468-67924, CC468-67911, CD644-67904, CF081-67913 Supports - HP Color LaserJet M551 Features - Altru Print high quality components and printer maintenance experts ensure optimum printer performance Warranty - Extended 6-month replacement warranty and product support from our experienced USA based staff; No core return or exchange required; Recycling encouraged Altru Print Deluxe Maintenance Kit Includes - 1 x CF081-67905 (CE484A, RM1-4955) Fuser, 1x RM1-8176 Secondary Transfer Roller, 1 x RL1-2184 Tray 1 Pickup Roller, 1 x RM1-8129 Tray 2 Separation Roller Assembly, 1 x RM1-8131 Tray 2 Pickup Roller, 2 x RM1-0037 Tray 3 Feed / Separation Rollers, 1 x RL1-2099 Tray 3 Pickup Roller, Gloves, Instructions, Prepaid Free Core Return Shipping Label