From comfast

Comfast CF-WU855P 300Mbps USB Wireless Adapter Realtek RTL8192EU WPS One Button Encryption Long Range Antenna Network Card

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

IEEE 802.11g,IEEE 802.11b,IEEE 802.11n Up to 300Mbps Wireless Data Rates 2.4GHz - 2.4835GHz

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com