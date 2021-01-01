From jacuzzi
Jacuzzi CETRA 32-in W x 60-in L Black Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | CET6032WLR2XXB
Advertisement
Durable high-gloss acrylic material. CleanLine Anti-Microbial Plumbing System standard on all jetted tubs. Original JACUZZI invented optimal air and water therapy. Customizable intensity and directionality. Industry-leading jet performance and design. Limited Lifetime Warranty. IAPMO/cUPC certified to stringent ANSI standards. Jacuzzi CETRA 32-in W x 60-in L Black Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | CET6032WLR2XXB