Jacuzzi CET6036 WLR 2HX 60" x 36" Cetra® Drop In Comfort Whirlpool Bathtub with 8 Jets Basic Controls Heater Left Drain and Right Pump White Tub

Jacuzzi CET6036 WLR 2HX 60" x 36" Cetra Drop In Comfort Whirlpool Bathtub with 8 Jets, Basic Controls, Heater, Left Drain and Right Pump Cetra® Collection:Tub apron sold separately - when adding to cart apron option will be presentedUncomplicated, straightforward, and utterly heavenly. Jacuzzi's® Cetra® whirlpool tub from the Comfort collection is ideal for both traditional and contemporary settings. Eight jets will flush the fatigue right out of your tired muscles and bones. The Cetra® comfort tub comes with sculpted armrests, a contoured backrest, and is available in four different colors (white, black, and oyster). Choose from three different sizes for your Soaking, Pure Air®, or Whirlpool experience with the Jacuzzi® Cetra® tub.Integrated Dual-Armrests - Convenient armrests are sculpted into the bathing wellContoured Backrest - Form-fitting backrest is designed to be more comfortable to lean back againstMeasurements:60"L x 36"W x 21.25"HComfort Whirlpool:At its most basic form, the three things needed to create a whirlpool experience are water (moved through a pump), air (mixed with the water), and jets (TheraPro™ and AccuPro™). Jacuzzi's® Comfort Whirlpool models do just this. A single speed motor and patented fixed airflow system push mixed water through 5-8 jets. Luxury models take things even further by swapping out the single-speed motor for a multi-speed motor and upgrading the airflow systems to electronically operated and patented Silent Air® Induction technologies. Luxury Models tend to have double (in some cases, triple) the jets of Comfort models, enhanced user controls, and a number of optional high-tech upgrades including Whisper technology, Illumatherapy lighting, and LCD user controls. When Shopping Jacuzzi® Whirlpools it is important to understand what you are looking for. For some, it is a basic model that offers invigorating bathes at an excellent price-point. For others, it is a statement-making bathroom centerpiece. Whichever it may be, we have got you covered with Jacuzzi's® full line of industry-leading Whirlpool tubs. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Comfort Whirlpool.Powerful Single-Speed Motor - Operated electronically from the Jacuzzi® user controls.Patented Fixed Airflow - Factory-set airflow maximizes the massaging action.Whirlpool Jets:4 TheraPro™ Jets - Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.4 AccuPro™ Jets - An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.Controls:Basic Controls - Electronic, button-operated control allows the user to adjust tub functionsEquipment Placement:Right - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, equipment is mounted on the rightDrain Placement:Left - When facing the tub from center of your bathroom, drain is placed to the leftStandard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs:Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsMade in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, GeorgiaAdditional Notes:Tub Drain Not Included -When adding this tub to your shopping cart, you will be offered the correct tub drain for this model tub. Be sure to select the finish that will match your tub faucetOptional Jet Trim Rings available - The jet trims are finished in the same color as the tub purchased. If you would like Chrome, Brushed Nickel or Oil Rubbed Bronze trim rings, please order these separately. Trim rings are offered along side other accessories when you add this tub to your shopping cart.Special Note:This Jacuzzi® Comfort Whirlpool tub is available in multiple configurations. Please order accordingly:CET6036 WLR 2XX -Comfort WhirlpoolCET6036 WLR 2HX -Comfort Whirlpool + Heater (this model)CET6036 WLR 2CH -Comfort Whirlpool + Heater + Chromatherapy LightingJacuzzi® UniversityWe recognize that buying a tub online can be a bit overwhelming. This is why we created Jacuzzi® University, a 9-part video series aimed at directly answering every question or concern you may have. It also provides an excellent video resource to view the various options available on Jacuzzi® tubs. Attached directly underneath the product details you are reading here you will find "Additional Information" with a link for t