Cervantes LED Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Brown - Finish: White - (CERV S WH LED DIM UL 21)

The Cervantes LED Pendant Light by LZF is a beautiful display of light and art designed by Burkhard Dammer to emit warm, intimate lighting in contemporary interior living environments. Suspended from a round, metal canopy by three cables, the frame of this modern pendant light is made from metal and supports an acrylic diffuser that conceals the LED light source. On top of the diffuser is a captivating display of latticework made from strips of FSC Certified wood veneer spreading out in all directions to create a striking, concave effect. This decorative pendant light is perfect for adding visual interest to any space while also providing diffused, ambient light downward. Being that Cervantes uses a natural material, the wood's tone may change over time. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Round. Color: Brown. Finish: Matte White