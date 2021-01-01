Cerulean Painting Set of 2

In "Cerulean," artist Edward View captures the heat-hazed blur of pastels that live only in his daydreams, guided by his craving to see the Greek Islands. "I recently visited a treeless, sunbaked peninsula in Portugal, and there was something about the harshness of the heat that made me feel very peaceful and melancholy at the same time. It's what I imagine I'd experience in Greece." EDWARD VIEW. Montreal-based artist who draws on architecture, infrastructure and the cities he lives in and dreams about to create his modern art. "I enjoy exploring new mediums and taking geometry and iconography from one medium and moving them to another." Reproduced based on artist's original technique Acrylic paint Each will be unique Imported