Certified iPhone Charger 10FT Right Angle Long Lightning Cable 90 Degree iPhone Charging Cable for iPhone 12 11 Pro XS Max XR X / 8/7 / 6s Plus/ 5s.

[Compatibility] - Compatible with iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6, iPhone 5 [Best Feature] - 90 degree angle lighting connector with 10 feet(3 meters) nylon braided cable, Extra long is ideal for the long distance usage at home, in your office, car and more places, and more convenient when you lie down play the game or watching movie, Never worry about not having sufficient reach from your USB charger cable. [Durability] Tangle-free Nylon Braided usb Cable with solid 90 degree connector has a long bend lifespan, Stronger and flexible Nylon material is stress and stretch resistant. [Charge & Sync] - High speed charge and transmit data via a USB port, no warning message appears. [Pack of 3] - One package includes 3x10ft/3Meter90 Degree Nylon Braided Charger Cable