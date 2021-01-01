Cerqueira 5 Piece Dining Set

Create an elevated outdoor oasis with this 5-piece high-dining set. This unique bar-height set includes four sling swivel chairs with non-skid footrests and a sleek glass-top table. Place it on your deck, patio, or poolside to serve drinks, snacks, or a bite off the grill for up to four guests. With durable sling fabric over rustproof aluminum frames, this easy-care set will stand up to the outdoor elements. The all-weather sling fabric is both UV and water-resistant, proven to maintain its strength under any weather condition. Enjoy carefree entertaining this season and many more with this set. Color: White