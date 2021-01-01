Ceron 64.5" Long Reclining Single Chaise

The premium Freeport Park® folding patio lounge chair recliner is a comfortable and stylish addition to your leisure time. Experience the comfort of your backyard in a whole new setting. The patio chair is lightweight and features a foldable design, which makes it portable and lightweight enough to be carried like a suitcase on a trip. Furthermore, because it folds down, the sun chair is able to fit in most car trunks to bring on adventures. Check out this patio lounge chair and start relaxing right away. Color: White