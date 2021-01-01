Ceramics ADA Tapered Rectangle Outdoor LED Wall Sconce (Closed Top) by Justice Design Group - Color: White - Finish: White - (CER-5870W-WHT)

An efficiency of both space and energy makes the Ceramics ADA Tapered Rectangle Outdoor LED Wall Sconce (Closed Top) by Justice Design Group a smart lighting choice for outdoor areas large or small. It is molded by hand using hard-wearing Ceramic. While the actual depth is really relatively narrow, the optical illusion created by the shades tapered angles gives the impression that its larger than it really is. To keep the sconce watertight and safe for outdoor use, and to minimize any glare, only the bottom of this wall sconce is left open to cast a broad wash of direct LED downlight. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: White. Finish: Gloss White