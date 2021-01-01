From uncanny brands
Uncanny Brands 2 qt. Black Ceramic WWE Championship Belt Slow Cooker
Uncanny Brands WWE Championship Belt 2 qt. Slow Cooker- Removable Ceramic Insert Bowl RAW is great for wrestling, but sometimes you just want a hot, home-cooked meal. This 2 qt. slow cooker will take you from breakfast to dinner feeling like a champ. The cool black outer casing features every Championship Belt in WWE's history in full color. The removable 2 qt. stoneware insert doubles as a serving dish. Let's get ready to chow down.