From american imaginations
American Imaginations White Ceramic Wall-mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow Drain (17-in x 19.75-in) | AI-15099
Advertisement
It features a rectangle shape. This vessel set is designed to be installed as a wall mount vessel set. It is constructed with ceramic. This vessel set comes with a enamel glaze finish in white color. It is designed for a 1 hole faucet. American Imaginations White Ceramic Wall-mount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow Drain (17-in x 19.75-in) | AI-15099