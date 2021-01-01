Update your bathroom with the clean look of a KRAUS Elavo™ Series ceramic sink. The versatile design features a premium baked-on glaze for a high-gloss finish that’s easy to clean, and complements any decor from classic to contemporary. Suitable for an endless range of projects, Ramus™ vessel faucets have a streamlined universal design that creates a high-end modern look in any bathroom. 100% lead-free solid brass and premium components offer a lifetime of reliable performance. Comes with matching pop-up drain and pre-attached water lines for easy installation with any vessel sink Kraus White Ceramic Vessel Rectangular Trough Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow (Drain Included) (19.25-in x 14.25-in) in Black