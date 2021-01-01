From american imaginations
American Imaginations White Ceramic Vessel Irregular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (18.5-in x 26.25-in) | AI-15428
Advertisement
It features a unique shape. This vessel set is designed to be installed as a above counter vessel set. It is constructed with ceramic. This vessel set comes with a enamel glaze finish in white color. It is designed for a 1 hole faucet. American Imaginations White Ceramic Vessel Irregular Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (18.5-in x 26.25-in) | AI-15428