White Ceramic Unique Wall Mount Bathroom Sink

It features a unique shape. This vessel set is designed to be installed as a wall mount vessel set. It is constructed with ceramic. This vessel set comes with a enamel glaze finish in White color. It is designed for a 1 hole faucet.Features:This product is a bundle (set of multiple products). This vessel set features a unique shape with a traditional style. This product is made for wall mount installation.This vessel set is designed for a hole faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the centerSmooth non-porous surface; prevents discoloration and fading. Double fired and glazed for durability and stain resistance. 1.75-in. standard USA-Canada drain opening.Constructed with lead-free brass, ensuring strength and durability. Solid bulky brass feel, not cheap and light.18.5-in. Depth (back to front). 5.75-in. Height (top to bottom). All dimensions are nominal.This product can usually be shipped out in 1 day. Quality control approved in Canada.We take and store photos of every single quality audit of every single order we ship. You can see them when you track your order on our website.Installation Type: Wall MountCorner Sink Installation Type: Dual Mount Installation Types: Sink Shape: SpecialtySpecialty Shape: UniqueFinish: WhitePrimary Material: CeramicNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationOverflow Hole: NoFaucet Included: NoFlow Rate (GPM): Compatible Faucet Type: Single Hole FaucetNumber of Faucet Holes: 1Craftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipDrain Placement: CenterDrain Assembly Included: YesShut-Off Valve Included: NoP-Trap Included: NoSupply Lines Included: NoPedestal Included: Compatible Pedestal Part Number: Console Included: Mounting Materials Included: YesCompatible Mounting Materials Part Number: Shroud Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Product of CanadaCompatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Spefications:ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: YesADA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: YesASME A112.19.3 Compliant: YesASSE 1001 Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NSF/ANSI 61 Certified: YesCSA Certified: YesUL 1951 Listed: YesVermont Act 193 Compliant: YesNSF Certified: Low Lead Compliant: YesUSDA BioBased Product: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: YesFairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: YesCradle to Cradle Certified: NoGreenSeal Certified: NoEcoLogo Certified: NoReduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesCSA B45.5/IAPMO Z124 Compliant - Plastic Plumbing Fixtures: Dimensions:Overall Length - Side to Side: 26.25Overall Width - Front to Back: 18.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75Overall Product Weight: 30Pedestal Height - Top to Bottom: Faucet Centers: Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Drain Finish: White