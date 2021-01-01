From kingsman hardware
Kingsman Hardware White Ceramic Undermount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow (Drain Included) (14-in x 28-in) | RP598P-OFBN
Advertisement
Ceramic rectangle under mount bathroom sinks are our most luxurious sinks ever! It compatible with most wall-mount or countertop-mount faucets. Simple and versatile design, easily match with any fixtures in the bathrooms. Neat and clean under mount installation make this sink an affordable luxury rectangle shape sink with overflow certified and listed by UPC with limited lifetime warranty 27-13/16” x 14” x 6-1/4” deep (exterior) 25-3/8” x 11-5/8” x 5” (interior) 30” minimum cabinet size: - mounting hardware - installation template Kingsman Hardware White Ceramic Undermount Rectangular Bathroom Sink with Faucet and Overflow (Drain Included) (14-in x 28-in) | RP598P-OFBN