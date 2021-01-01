Ceramic Table Lamp White (Includes CFL Light Bulb) - Opalhouse

This Ceramic Table Lamp from Opalhouse™ features a global-inspired design of plants and animals, including intricate florals, butterflies and birds. The white color easily goes with your existing decor, while the embossed design adds a wonderfully artsy feel. Whether you purchase it with a bulb already included or you want to supply your own, you'll love how the textured lamp looks on your nightstand, desk, dresser or side table. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you've been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.