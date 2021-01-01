From gelaosidun
Ceramic Sugar And Cream Set, Dishwasher Safe
Advertisement
Colorful DesignMix and matching beautiful spring colors, we're bringing the blooming garden to your homeStackable SizeAll our dinnerware products comes in stackable size, and can help you save cupboard spaceElevate Your Dining ExperienceThis pattern is available for a complete dinnerware collection: including 11" dinner plates, 8.75" salad plates, 6" bowls, pasta bowls set, dinner bowls, dipping bowl set, and 14" serving platter set. Be sure to visit our store for more!