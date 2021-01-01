Ceramic Statuette of Huari Ceremonial Decorative Vessel

Artisan Ynocencio Ccahuana of Peru presents a hand crafted ceramic statuette of a Kero ceremonial vessel from the Huari culture characteristically wider at the mouth than at the base. In warm earthen colors the statuette features a mythical head a common decoration on a Kero and a variety of culturally consistent motifs. The artisan says about his passion for his art: âArt has always attracted me with its mysticism. Growing up in the Inca sacred valley was a definite motivation and I've spent hours and hours reading about the history of my beautiful Peru. There's nothing I enjoy more than working in clay to create beautiful sculptures and archaeological replicas of objects the ancients used in celebrations and religious rites.â