White Ceramic Square Vessel Bathroom Sink

This ceramic vessel sink is exactly what you were waiting for in your bathroom. The white color and simple design will work with any decor. It is a clean look and will never go out of style. White bathroom sink gives a simplistic yet elegant style to your bathroom. Ideal for both home and commercial use. A versatile sink made from high-quality ceramic that’s extremely resistant to scratches and stains and vessel sink will not fade over time. The flat bottom style has softly rounded corners to prevent dust accumulation and facilitate cleaning.