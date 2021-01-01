From litton lane
LITTON LANE Ceramic Sitting Musicians Sculptures (Set of 4), Silver
Advertisement
This set of 4-decorative sculptures features sitting musician figures made of ceramic, playing saxophone, cello and trumpets, a unique set of decor that adds personality to homes and spaces. The musician figures are seated on black rectangular boxes that also serve as a stable base for the sculptures. The metallic silver finish of these sculptures provides a sleek and elegant look fit for modern settings.