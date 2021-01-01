Ceramic Rectangular Vessel Sink Above Counter White Bathroom Vanity Sink Bathroom Sink Art Basin

Description Bathroom sinks make your bathroom look modern and stylish adding some timeless appeal and functionality. They are a great addition to any bathroom allowing for the harmonious flow of water from the faucet to the sink without any spilling. These bathroom vessel sink offer homeowners the much-needed convenience in the bathroom.Made of premium ceramic,solid and durable, the white bathroom vessel sink has no risk of thermal shock, and it will not blister, melt or discolor from hot water;The vessel sink will nicely fit on the counter with relative large hole to provide maximum water drainage, smooth and polish surface of the basin making it easy to clean and maintain, and always shines like a brand new one with bright white color.In the meanwhile, the washbasin is scratch resistant, acid resistance and low in water absorptionand ,highly durable to serve you for many years to come. White ceramic vessel sink is perfect fit for any bathroom, and it delivers an amazing modern look in your bathroom,it's a good pick for most families' decoration.FeaturesIf you are thinking of remodeling your bathroom, then consider giving it a modern stylish look with a vessel sink. You can turn your ho-hum bathroom into an extravagant spa-like area with a new sink fixture. Our eye-appeal bathroom vessel sinks perfect meet your needs and lets you bring your best bathroom design ideas to life .Solid and delicate ceramic construction provides durability and reliability,premium glossy/matte finished above counter vanity sink with non-porous surface provides resistance against bacterial growth and stains, easy to clean and maintenance.The ceramic vessel sink comes into a whole shape, no seams, non-leakage,durable and not fade over time, fit for long-life usage. White bathroom vessel sink can be installed above-counter for all your stylish bathroom ideas.The art basin sink features beautiful curves, shape and modern simplicity vitrification. No trachoma, smooth and delicate, bring your bathroom a simplistic yet elegant style. Ideal for both bathroom, bedroom and washroom or powder room.This artistic ceramic basin is more than just a practical vessel for everyday use, but also an adornment for your living space.The flat bottom style with softly rounded corners to prevent dust accumulation and facilitate cleaning. Product DetailsInstallation Type: VesselPrimary Material: CeramicFaucet Included: No