Ceramic Peacock Plug-in Night Light Home Decor Birthday Housewarming Congratulatory Blessing Gift -D

Ceramic Peacock Plug-in Night Light Total length: 5"(H) Shade size: 3.5"(H) x 2.5"(D) Material: Ceramic Ceramic Nightlight is convenient to use for energy saving, but also with function of Aroma. You can drop essential oils such as lavender which can help you sleeping. *C-UL-US, Listed Night Light (US and Canada Compliant) *Products with the C-UL-US mark indicate that they comply with both US and Canadian safety standards Idea for Birthday, Housewarming, Congratulatory and Blessing Gift!