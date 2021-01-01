From world market
White Ceramic Noodle Bowl and Bamboo Chopsticks Set by World Market
Advertisement
Bowls -Streamline your table setting with our minimalist noodle bowl that has a clever groove in the lip to securely hold the chopsticks included. Made of sleek white stoneware with a modern silhouette, our exclusive bowl-and-chopsticks set is perfect for Asian-inspired meals and brings a Zen feel to dinnertime. Also could be used for serveware,dishes,kitchen,kitchen items,dinnerware,Asian dishes,Aisan plates,Asian serveware Asian dinner,Asian dinnerware,Asian table setting,to keep chopsticks tidy,chopstick holder. By Cost Plus World Market.584281