7" H Ceramic Modern Glazed Flower Shape Sculpture Table Vase, White

Add an elegant touch and beautiful art to your home with this modern table flower vase. It is made of 100% ceramic material with a unique flower shape design. This centerpiece is completely watertight, with no drainage hole to keep your flowers fresh. Ideal to use as a flower vase, statue, table centerpiece or even as a modern desktop organizer to accommodate your specific needs. Suitable for various fillers such as dried or silk flowers, branches, feathers, or pearls. Whether you display it in your bedroom, office, or dining table, it’ll bring your home décor to the next level.