Fire Pit Essentials Ceramic Fire Rectangles in Black Mixed in Other Fire Pit and Fireplace, Fire Table Accessory (18-Pack)

Transform your fire pit or fireplace with our ceramic fire blocks. Fire blocks can be used indoors or outdoors and provide a modern flare while also being eco-friendly and fire-safe. Available in a variety of colors and finishes, fire pit blocks are the ideal addition to any fire pit size or shape. Enhance the look of your fire blocks by adding lava rock and fire glass underneath, creating a unique ambiance that you and your guests are sure to love. Don't have a fire pit. No problem. With a brushed concrete look, fire blocks are extremely popular as modern outdoor accessories. Use them as the centerpiece for your patio table, in decorative pots and bowls or even as focal points in your garden design. Color: Black.