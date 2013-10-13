From interceramic
13" x 13" Ceramic Field Tile in Supremo Slate
13" x 13" Ceramic Field Tile in Supremo Slate is the newest alternative to porcelain tile. Using the latest technologies and the highest quality materials, durabody ceramic is an innovative alternative to porcelain tiles which can sometimes be more expensive. With a vast array of styles, colors and decorative pieces suitable for commercial and residential floor applications, Interceramic’s durabody ceramic provides all the benefits of porcelain tile at a fraction of the cost.