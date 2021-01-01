Buy White & Blue Ceramic Country Cottage Decorative Jar Set at Michaels. com. This jar set is great for English cottage kitchen counters and other tabletops. The cylindrical jars can serve as storage solutions for small trinkets. This jar set is great for English cottage kitchen counters and other tabletops. The cylindrical jars can serve as storage solutions for small trinkets. This country cottage style inspired ceramic jar set will make any kitchen counter look amazing when used as a centerpiece or as storage for small things. Details: Blue and white Includes various sizes 2 jars Ceramic For indoor use onlyContents: Small jar (9") Large jar (11") | White & Blue Ceramic Country Cottage Decorative Jar Set By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®